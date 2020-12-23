Exclusive! Akash and Shloka Ambani's baby boy named 'Prithvi Akash Ambani'

Business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 10 in Mumbai.

The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families, they said, even as social media erupted in jubilation with congratulatory messages flooding from all over.

Now, in a fresh set of developments, the Ambani clan has named the new-born as “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth.

A statement shared by the family read: "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of DHIRUBHAI AMBANI, KOKILABEN AMBANI is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! PRITHVI AKASH AMBANI."