Exclusive! Akash and Shloka Ambani's baby boy named 'Prithvi Akash Ambani'

Business tycoon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed a baby boy on December 10 in Mumbai.
The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families, they said, even as social media erupted in jubilation with congratulatory messages flooding from all over.
Now, in a fresh set of developments, the Ambani clan has named the new-born as “Prithvi Akash Ambani”. Prithvi in Hindi means Earth.
A statement shared by the family read: "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of DHIRUBHAI AMBANI, KOKILABEN AMBANI is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! PRITHVI AKASH AMBANI."
"With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a spokesperson from the family said on the baby's arrival.
"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the spokesperson added.
The statement from the family also spoke about how both Mukesh and Nita Ambani are "delighted" to welcome their first grandchild.
"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the spokesperson said.
Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019.
The grand ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.