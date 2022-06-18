e-Paper Get App

Excelssior Education Society conducts Job Fair 2022

The fair was also open to students who are not a part of the college.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Excelssior Education Society’s KC College of Engineering & Management Studies & Research (KCCEMSR) in Thane organised Job Fair 2022 | PTI

Excelssior Education Society’s KC College of Engineering & Management Studies & Research (KCCEMSR) in Thane organised Job Fair 2022 at the college campus on June 17, in association with Quality Software Technologies (Thane). The fair was also open to students who are not a part of the college.

“We have taken this initiative to bridge the employment gap, especially after the pandemic. Some companies willing to conduct online tests andinterviews was a solace for the students living in remote areas,” said chairperson Dr Harssh Khanna.

Job Fair 2022 offered opportunities for IT / CS graduates inthe fieldof BE,B.Tech,BCA, BSc IT, MCA, and MSc IT.

The positions offered were Java developer,Pythondeveloper, PHP developer, IOS developer and a few more. The job fair saw an overwhelming response with almost 2,000 participants applying to more than 15 companies.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Jadhav secretary of the Maharashtra TPO association,inthepresenceof principal Dr Vilas Nitnaware, and vice-principal Dr Arundhati Chakaravarti, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiExcelssior Education Society conducts Job Fair 2022

RECENT STORIES

MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

Forex reserves down by USD 4.599 bn to USD 596.458 bn

Forex reserves down by USD 4.599 bn to USD 596.458 bn

Watch video: PM Modi visits mother Hiraba on 100th birthday

Watch video: PM Modi visits mother Hiraba on 100th birthday

Thane: Loan sharks misuse phone gallery photos after man delays to repay loan money

Thane: Loan sharks misuse phone gallery photos after man delays to repay loan money

How can you save yourself from dangerous loan apps?

How can you save yourself from dangerous loan apps?