Excelssior Education Society conducts Job Fair 2022

Excelssior Education Society’s KC College of Engineering & Management Studies & Research (KCCEMSR) in Thane organised Job Fair 2022 | PTI

Excelssior Education Society’s KC College of Engineering & Management Studies & Research (KCCEMSR) in Thane organised Job Fair 2022 at the college campus on June 17, in association with Quality Software Technologies (Thane). The fair was also open to students who are not a part of the college.

“We have taken this initiative to bridge the employment gap, especially after the pandemic. Some companies willing to conduct online tests andinterviews was a solace for the students living in remote areas,” said chairperson Dr Harssh Khanna.

Job Fair 2022 offered opportunities for IT / CS graduates inthe fieldof BE,B.Tech,BCA, BSc IT, MCA, and MSc IT.

The positions offered were Java developer,Pythondeveloper, PHP developer, IOS developer and a few more. The job fair saw an overwhelming response with almost 2,000 participants applying to more than 15 companies.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Jadhav secretary of the Maharashtra TPO association,inthepresenceof principal Dr Vilas Nitnaware, and vice-principal Dr Arundhati Chakaravarti, among others.