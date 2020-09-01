Exam warriors in Covid gear: SMS exam; Sanitiser, Mask and Segregation

Students appearing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main which began on Tuesday, used autorickshaws, cabs and private vehicles to reach their exam centres. As a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students were given fresh masks in sealed packets once they entered the centre and were asked to discard the masks they had worn from home.

All students appearing for the JEE Main, the computer-based test for admissions to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and the National Institute of Technology (NITs) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), were instructed to carry hand sanitisers and water bottles from home. At the entry point of the centre, the examinees' body temperatures were checked and the fresh masks handed out to wear throughout the examination.

Student Devanshu Gupta, who appeared for the exam, said, "When I entered the exam centre, a new mask was provided by the exam staff. We had to wear masks throughout the exam and maintain physical distancing. It was challenging to wear a mask for four hours continuously."