Ex-Shiv Sena leader dies in an accident on Mumbai-Goa highway

On Sunday, a former Pen-based Shiv Sena leader died in an accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway while travelling from Navi Mumbai to Pen.

According to Hindustan Times, the Shiv Sena leader was identified as Haribhau Patil, former district chief of Sena’s consumer protection cell, was travelling in his car when the accident took place. The accident took place around 5.30 pm, when Patil was headed home with his driver Keshav Mankavle. When they were passing from Banavli phata, the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch.

The driver sustained head injuries and is receiving treatment at a Panvel hospital. The Dadar Safari police station has registered a case of death due to negligence. Advocate Arun Jagtap, general secretary of Sena’s consumer protection cell, told the leading daily, “Patil had retired and had served his post enthusiastically.” He added that Patil suffered from heart disease.