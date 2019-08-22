Ex-PNB executive declines to take polygraph, narco tests

Mumbai: Gokulnath Shetty, a former banker and key conspirator in the multi-crore PNB scam in which diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are prime accused, on Wednesday declined to give his consent for undergoing polygraph and narco-analysis tests.

Earlier this month, the CBI had moved a plea before a special court here, seeking it's permission to conduct polygraph and narco-analysis tests on Shetty, a former deputy manager at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai.

While seeking nod for the scientific tests, the central agency had said it needs to know about the "pecuniary benefits" received by the accused. In his application submitted before special CBI judge V C Barde, Shetty declined to give his consent to undergo the tests and rejected the charge of receiving pecuniary gains from the scam.

Shetty is alleged to have played a key role in the Rs 13,700-crore loan fraud while working at PNB's Brady House branch in south Mumbai. Shetty, in his plea, said the CBI's allegations about pecuniary gains or such advantages were just "assumptions" and further investigation on this aspect was not required.