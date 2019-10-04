Ex-Mira Bhayandar mayor, 19 others booked for assault, rioting

Thane: Around 20 persons, including a former mayor of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and her 10 bodyguards, were booked for allegedly manhandling the organisers of a Navratri event in the township and creating a ruckus, police said on Thursday.

The offence was registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Bhayandar after the incident that took place on Wednesday night, police said. Former mayor of Mira Bhayandar, Geeta Jain, her 10 bodyguards and followers were booked, they said.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the event in Shanti Nagar in the township, where the current mayor of Mira Bhayandar, Dimple Mehta, was being felicitated.

She is the sister-in-law of Narendra Mehta, BJP’s sitting MLA from Mira Bhayandar, who has been renominated by the party from the seat for the assembly election due later this month. Jain is Mehta’s political rival.

“During the function, Dimple Mehta was being felicitated. Just then, Geeta Jain also arrived there along with her followers and 10 bodyguards,” Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mira Road Division, Shantaram Valvi, told reporters in Bhayandar.