Ex-manager tries to cheat trust fund of Rs 78 lakh, arrested

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police arrested a 34-year-old man for cheating and forgery to swindle Rs78 lakh from a trust fund. The arrested accused, Darshan Shah, was employed as a manager at Ashok Gram Jain Temple Trust from 2017 to 2018.

Shah often misappro­priated frauds, and was sacked. As he was rendered jobless, he hatched a conspiracy to dupe the trust of Rs78 lakh, but was caught redhanded.

According to the police, Shah, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli (W), had misappropriated the funds of the Ashok Gram Jain temple trust of lakhs of rupees from 2017 to 2018.

When the fraud came to light, he was kicked out. He was however, left him embarrassed and jobless. Even after being sacked, Shah had access to the trust's bank and cheque books. To earn fast money, Shah ordered a new cheque book in the trust's name and also opened a new account in his name in a nationalised bank.

After the cheque book was issued, Shah collected it from the post office, claiming to be a manager at the trust and forged the signature of a trustee. Subsequently, Shah wanted to encash a cheque of Rs78 lakh and deposit it in the new account on Monday.

When Shah went to the bank, the manager was intimated about the transaction, who double checked with the trust if a cheque with a large amount was issued to Shah. The bank manager learnt the trust was unaware and asked the bank to stop payment.

On information, police reached the bank and arrested Shah on Monday. He was booked under IPC sections for cheating and forgery. He was produced in a court and was sent to cop custody.