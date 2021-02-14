Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s statements on judiciary shocking: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress have expressed shock over the statements of retired Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s criticism of the judiciary. The former CJI is reported to have said the country’s judiciary is in a ‘ramshackle’ state and ‘If you go to court, you don’t get a verdict, all you do is wash your dirty linen’. Gogoi’s observations come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on the judiciary for protecting people’s rights and personal liberty.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Gogoi’s statements were not only shocking but also worrisome. “I don’t know if he tried to tell the truth about the justice system in his own way. However, I have no doubt in my mind that his statement is going to make everyone worried,’’ he noted.

Pawar said that it was only last week he had read that the country's judicial system was the best. The statement was made by the Prime Minister in a meeting with Supreme Court judges. “Obviously, we all felt happy about it but the remarks of Gogoi, who is also the former CJI and was nominated by the Central Government to Parliament, are shocking. I don’t know if in a way, Gogoi tried to bring out the truth but it is certainly a matter of concern for all,” he added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut there was a tradition not to criticise the judiciary. Had Gogoi revealed a few things about his career, it would have been instructive to others, he felt. Raut, after his nomination to the Upper House in March 2020, had said, “What will you do by objecting to it? The President has appointed a former Chief Justice to the Rajya Sabha and he has done it according to the Constitution. The person who has been the Chief Justice of India should stay away from politics. Whether it is the Chief Justice of India or High Court judge from any state, or the Election Commissioner, after retirement, they want to become Governor or something else. It has become a habit in our politics and democracy.”

On the other hand, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said Gogoi is now BJP MP in the Upper House. It was his view that “Gogoi, who is a former chief justice, has said he will not approach the court as you don’t get a verdict. In what context he has made these statements need to be looked into”.