Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Zubair Khan booked for abusing BJP leaders

Bandra Police booked a former Bigg Boss Contestant Zubair Khan for allegedly threatening and making derogatory remarks against many political leaders. Khan has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and criminal intimidation. While no arrests have been made, police are investigating the matter.

According to police sources, Khan allegedly made derogatory and abusive videos against political leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The FIR was lodged at Bandra Police Station on Wednesday by Wakf board member and BJP Maharashtra vice president Minority Khalid Babu Qureshi, who accused Khan of threatening and abusing the BJP leaders.

In the FIR, Qureshi said that Khan had threatened and abused him in a video during a conversation, wherein he was using derogatory remarks. Some of the remarks were also made on Hazrat Peer Maulana. Irate by the insult and defamation, a complaint was lodged at Bandra Police station. Police said that a detailed investigation into the matter will ascertain the roles and accusations will be probed, following which proper action will be initiated.