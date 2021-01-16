Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta in ICU, daughter writes to PM Modi

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was held in TRP scam, was admitted to JJ hospital on Friday following complaints of low blood pressure and high sugar level as he was not taking his medicines.

Dasgupta, who was arrested on December 24, was in judicial custody at Taloja Jail.

The Taloja Jail authorities confirmed that Dasgupta has been shifted to JJ hospital around 1 pm on Friday. Dasgupta is reportedly not responding to voice command and has become incoherent and has been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU). According to police, he is a blood sugar patient and has a fluctuating blood pressure.