Everything you need to know if you have plans to visit Pune outskirts for New Year celebration

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain.

With this night curfew which came into effect from Tuesday, people will have to stay indoors from 11 pm to 6 pm.

Thus to escape the rules in the municipal corporation areas, Punekars are now making plans for areas across the district for the New Year celebrations.

However, to curb the crowd in the areas surrounding the municipal limits of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district administration on Thursday imposed a night curfew in tourist places such as Lonavala, Lavasa and Khadakwasla.

As per the latest notification, night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am will be imposed in the areas close to Pune civic limits and tourist places like Lonavala, Lavasa, Ambi Valley, Mulshi dam, Tamhini Ghat and Khadakwasla where people go to celebrate New Year.

The night curfew will be imposed from the midnight of December 25 and will be in force till January 5.

(With inputs from PTI)