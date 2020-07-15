‘Everything is normal’: Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP over rumours; says MVA govt will last full term

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray asserted that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable and would last for a full five-year term. The Yuva Sena chief slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading rumours about the stability of the government while Maharashtra was grappling with a health pandemic.

Speaking on the state’s stand-off with the Centre over holding university exams, Aaditya said it was difficult for students, teachers and staff to congregate with a risk of an increase in the infection and mortality rate.

He said the Maharashtra government had decided to pass students on aggregate marks and past performance and said one cannot “force students to come out of their homes, get into danger zones, and give exams.”

“Everything is normal, everything is fine. We are all working on the COVID-19 response, we are all working towards fulfilling our dreams for the people of Maharashtra… the government will last for full five years and we will help and serve the people much more along with our partners,” said Aaditya in conversation with an English news channel.

He also slammed the opposition for spreading rumours about the stability of the government and trying to destabilise a strong government in the times of a pandemic and questioned if they have any “humanity” left. “The opposition really has to think deeply about what they believe in, serving the people or serving their own selves… That insecurity, jealousy and desperation that they have, needs to be channelised towards helping the people,” said Aaditya.

“…any operation that indulges in destablising a government, it is absolutely not human to do so. That is what the perspective is,” said Aaditya, when asked about the political crisis in Rajasthan and change of regime in Madhya Pradesh, adding that any government was elected to serve the people.