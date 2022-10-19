'Every suspected dengue patient should be admitted to hospital': TMC chief Abhijit Bangar

TMC issues advisory as dengue raises its head again | FP Photo

Thane: To curb the spread of dengue in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar instructed the health department on Wednesday that every suspected dengue patient must be admitted to the hospital.

At present, the TMC Health Department is taking special care to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria in the district. Five cases of dengue and 88 cases of malaria were detected in TMC jurisdiction during the month of September. One patient died of dengue and one died of malaria. In October 5, confirmed cases of dengue and 59 cases of malaria were detected in the city.

While directing the health department to do follow-up with the suspected dengue and malaria patients during the week, TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, "It is our responsibility to look after all the suspected malaria and dengue patients and the ward should be available for them all the time."

Bangar added, "The patients should be mapped so that they can know which areas are more affected. Accordingly, it will help us find the source of mosquitoes and destroy them. The civic body has initiated a campaign to spray medicine regularly and also to go door-to-door. The patient should not be sent outside the hospital for platelets and blood tests. Also, the cost should not be passed on to the patients. "

323 Dengue and 636 Malaria cases were diagnosed in October

The TMC health department officials said, "In the month of October, 323 dengue and 636 malaria cases were diagnosed in 2019. In the year 2020, 79 cases of dengue and 299 cases of malaria were found. In the year 2021, 20 cases of dengue and 487 cases of malaria were detected."

Bangar had given instructions to the health department for proper examination of suspected patients and regular spraying of drugs to prevent the increase of dengue and malaria cases in Thane city.

As per the TMC chief's instructions, fumigation has been done at 18339 places in the Thane civic body area. Meanwhile, a total of 48,720 houses in the city have been inspected, and of those, 2,944 houses have been found contaminated. Also, a total of 61,894 containers have been inspected, out of which 566 containers have been found contaminated. All the 303 containers have been emptied and all the contaminated containers have been sprayed with pesticides by the TMC.