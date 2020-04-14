'Even we'd like to join': Pune Police's savage reply to man who wants to meet his friend amid lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3, and some people in India are starting to get bored sitting at home, doing nothing. In bid to add a bit of fun to life, a man asked his friend to meet amid the lockdown. While many may sympathise with the person, Pune police was having none of it. Taking to Twitter, it is Pune police’s reply to the man's question is attracting a lot of reaction on the microblogging platform.
Pune commented on the post saying, "Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi?"
After Pune Police's reply, Twitteratti were impressed with the on-point answer. "This was brutal," one user said. Another user said, "Hats off to your creativity n sense of humour."
Here's what netizens had to say:
Earlier on Tuesday, Pune Police in order to urge citizens to wear face masks posted a meme inspired by the film Ghajini. Pune Police took to Twitter to share a still from the film featuring its lead actor Aamir Khan. Pune Police put a translucent banner on Aamir Khan's body and captioned the image, "Forget everything but don't forget to wear a mask." Aamir can was also shown wearing a mask in the image.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Monday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2334, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.
