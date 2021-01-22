'Even I might want to become CM...': Sharad Pawar on Jayant Patil's desire to hold the post

There appears to be yet another debate brewing about who exactly deserves to hold the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister. State Minister Jayant Patil insisted recently that it was natural for anyone (including him) to feel the desire to lead the state after spending a long time in politics.

Meanwhile, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to the remark made by Patil. As per the report by ABP Maza, when asked about the comment made by Patil, Pawar said, "Jayant Patil expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister. But did he become one? Tomorrow, even I might want to be the Chief Minister; will anybody appoint me as one?"

"If Jayant Patil wants to be the Chief Minister, then I wish good luck to him," he added.

Patil, who is also the Maharashtra NCP chief, was asked whether he wishes to become a chief minister.