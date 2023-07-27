Even After Stealing The Party, The Symbol And The Name, They Are Afraid Of Me: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

“The whole of BJP is against me today. Even after stealing the party, the symbol and the name; they are afraid of me. Why is it so? It is so because Uddhav Thackeray is not just a person, but the embodiment of Balasaheb’s thoughts,” Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said in the second part of his podcast interview given to party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, published on Thursday, July 27.



“No leader of BJP says anything else but talking against me,” he added while lashing out at the BJP. Thackeray also invoked Balasaheb’s stand in favour of Modi after the Gujarat riots and asked, "Is this how you are paying back to his courtesies?”



"I’m walking the path charted by Balasaheb Thackeray and hence I’m fighting against them,” he added.

"Our country is our family, that is our Hindutva!"



While retorting to the BJP calling the opposition unity as a “group of individuals that came together to save a family,” Thackeray said, “Yes. We have come together to save our family. Our country is our family and that is our Hindutva!”

“I had given a slogan, 'My Family My Responsibility' during COVID pandemic. Now it is the time to give the same slogan to the whole country,” Thackeray added.



While commenting on the political situation, Thackeray said that the MVA in the state has now expanded and incarnated itself as INDIA across the nation. "The war is not for saving any particular political party, but to save the nation, the democracy and the sovereignty of the nation,” he added.



“The INDIA will have to defeat the NDA and i shall do that,” Thackeray said and added, they don’t need EVMs now to win elections, because whoever wins election eventually goes with them.

"BJP, a party of turncoats"



While criticizing the BJP, Thackeray said that it has turned into a party of turncoats. "Anyone who comes along with boxes of money or gun can become a CM or even PM tomorrow under them,” he added.



He also accused the BJP of 'stealing’ luminary personalities. "Subhash babu’s daughter lives in Germany. She said Subhash Babu followed communist ideology and asked the BJP whether they followed his ideology when they built his statue at the martyrs’ memorial. Same is the case with Vallabhbhai Patel and they are trying the same trick even with Balasaheb Thackeray,” Uddhav added.



In reply to questions about Mumbai, Thackeray said that the BJP wants to control Mumbai. "We built the ₹92,000 crore worth fixed deposits. They are eyeing it,” he said. He also accused the BJP of trying to sell off Mumbai to builders. "They have Lodha, a builder, as guardian minister for Mumbai. He has moved his office to the BMC headquarters,” Thackeray said and quipped, "I wonder whether they are now going to shift the Mayor’s office to Mantralaya.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)