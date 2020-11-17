EoW of Navi Mumbai police arrest nine for cheating on pretext of multiplying money

Police said that they accepted money on the pretext of multiplying many times in a short period. However, after some time they did not return the money and also shut down their business, citing lockdown as the main reason.

Shockingly, after cheating on several people, they had planned another cheating and held a seminar at a hotel. “They formed Richhood Club without any permissions and started luring people again. On November 15, they had held a seminar at a hotel to lure people,” said the official. However, based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested nine persons.

The arrested persons including the company’s agent and other staffs Anand Ramchandra Tole, Pradip Mourya, Bhupendra Merada, Vinayak More, Satish Maji, Raviprakash Gherade, Anand Sakpal, Anil Bhoir and Milkeram Prajapati. The promoter of the firm is at large and police are searching for him.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police have appealed to citizens to report if they have deposited money in the scheme. They can complain to the EoW of Navi Mumbai police at Belapur police headquarter.