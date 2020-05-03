Coronavirus in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune: Entry and exit points sealed in Mumbai Metropolitan and Pune Metropolitan Regions

Maharashtra government on Saturday has clarified that there is the ban on movement of people from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) in rest of other districts. Similarly, people from rest of the state are prohibited to enter into MMR and PMR to avoid spread and community level transmission of COVID 19 during the lockdown 3.0 which is extended up to May 17.

However, the state government said the migrants, who are stranded in MMR and PMR due to lockdown, are allowed to go out of the state. Incidentally, MMR and PMR fall in red zone with higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths as on date. The clarification was issued a day after the Centre came out with an order on extending the lockdown up to May 17 giving do’s and don’ts in its.

The government order is crucial as there are 14 red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones identified by the Centre based on the nature of coronavirus infection.

Further, the government said the migrant labourers will have to make application alt the nearest police station attached with medical certificate which will be forwarded to the zonal police officer. Thereafter a formal permission will be granted considering the coronavirus infection from the respective localities. The government has urged the migrant labourers not to believe on rumours or any unauthorised or hearsay information but strictly follow government directives.

As far as inter-state and inter-district movement in Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, Solapur, Nagpur and couple of other cities with the police commissionerate, the concerned deputy police commissioner has been delegated powers to issue permission.