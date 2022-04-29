Entire state cabinet is committed for development of Naxal affected Gadchiroli district, Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his maiden visit to the Naxal affected Gadchiroli district on Friday said that the entire cabinet of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to expediting the development of the district and providing necessary help, especially to the security personnel. Pawar, who was accompanied by the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, stated that he had immediately cleared the proposal in his capacity as the finance minister from the home department to increase the allowance to C-60 Commando Force jawans. This apart, the salaries of the officers and staff working in the Naxal areas were sanctioned.

Pawar said the government has now approved the construction of a state of the art well equipped dispensary on the lines of the military dispensary to treat C-60 jawans. C-60 has been assigned the task of countering violent Maoists in the Gadchiroli district. Jawans are also known as 'crack commandos'. He added that the government has added 11 new ailments to the list of health reimbursement payment schemes.

Pawar said the government is striving for the safety, good health and better living of the jawans. He felicitated C-60 jawans by giving them certificates of appreciation for their contribution in various encounters. "I salute all the C-60 jawans for working day and night for maintaining peace in the district," he noted.

Pawar and Walse-Patil inaugurated the new building of Katzari police station.

Walse-Patil hailed the work of C-60 jawans in effectively tackling the Naxal menace in the district saying that C-60 Commando Force has emerged as a key force at the national level to fight the left-wing extremist activities.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:22 PM IST