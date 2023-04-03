‘Entangling opposition in court cases misuse of procedure’: Former Bombay HC judge SC Dharmadhikari

Photo courtesy: Bar and Bench

Retired Bombay High Court judge Justice SC Dharmadhikari in a recent event held in Mumbai said that entangling opposition party leaders in court cases is a misuse of procedure of the law and it is likely that it will backfire on the ruling dispensation, reported Bar and Bench.

Dharmadhikari said that differing from someone's opinion in today's era is leading to shutting down of the opinion of people in many ways.

“If you have to differentiate from someone’s opinion, then today the circumstance is they will you shut your mouth through alternate ways. If in this process you wish to select certain people to target and to entangle them in court cases for their life, it will be misuse of procedures which may backfire," he said.

"Voters need alternative in election'

Dharmadhikari further said, "voters need alternative in election. If you create a situation where the leaders from mainstream national and local political parties have to go through this process, then it will be a big loss for democracy. If you do this against main leaders, then the danger can arise tomorrow and it may lead to dictatorship. And we have experienced this in some cases (Emergency of 1975)."

Dharmadhikari on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, the former judge said, "“I have seen many examples having serious behaviours by concerned persons including the parliamentarians. This (Rahul) was a smaller case and whether a 2 year imprisonment was necessary is the important question. Whether such punishment is given with an object so that the concerned person will be disqualified, is an important point.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Gandhi Sarvoday Mandal in Mumbai on the impact of conviction on the justice delivery system of the country.

