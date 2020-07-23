Ensure COVID-19 numbers are brought under control or face stern action: BS Yediyurappa to zone officials

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked zone officials to ensure that COVID-19 numbers in the city are brought under control or face stern action.
According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, during a review meeting with BBMP zones of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura, Yediyurappa has fixed targets for each of the zones to reduce the number COVID-19 cases in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. He also said that stern action would be initiated against officials who fail to reach the targets.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also directed officials to take action against hospitals that deny admission to COVID-19 patients 'unnecessarily' as he stressed on prompt and quality treatment to bring down the number of deaths.
Yediyurappa, who is holding meetings to review the situation in all the eight zones in the city witnessing spike in the coronavirus cases, also stressed on making tracing more effective to make sure the pandemic did not spread further. Officials should take immediate action as per rules in case there was delay in ambulances picking up infected patients or hospitals denying admission unnecessarily, he said, giving a series of instructions amid rising cases.
With the state capital reporting spike in cases, Yediyurappa is holding the review meetings with Ministers, MLAs and officials of all eight zones separately on Wednesday and Thursday. Aimed at effectively managing the pandemic in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa on July 9 appointed Ministers and senior IAS officers as in-charge for each zone in the city. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure effective management of COVID hospitals and care centres with food supply, treatment, cleanliness among other things, and see to that there are no complaints.
As of Wednesday, cumulatively 75,833 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. This included 1,519 deaths and 27,239 discharges. Bengaluru Urban district tops the districts with a total of 36,993 infections. Out of the biggest single-day spike 4,764 fresh cases in the state on Wednesday, the district alone accounted for a whopping 2,050.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)