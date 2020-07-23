Ensure COVID-19 numbers are brought under control or face stern action: BS Yediyurappa to zone officials

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked zone officials to ensure that COVID-19 numbers in the city are brought under control or face stern action.

According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, during a review meeting with BBMP zones of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura, Yediyurappa has fixed targets for each of the zones to reduce the number COVID-19 cases in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. He also said that stern action would be initiated against officials who fail to reach the targets.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also directed officials to take action against hospitals that deny admission to COVID-19 patients 'unnecessarily' as he stressed on prompt and quality treatment to bring down the number of deaths.