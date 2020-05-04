Enough medicine stocks available, avoid panic buying: AICDA

Talking to reporters in Kalyan here, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.
"In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said.
