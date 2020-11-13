'Enhancing convenience for those on a mission to impart knowledge': Piyush Goyal after teachers, non-teaching staff permitted on Mumbai locals

Teachers, as well as non-teaching school staff, have been allowed to travel by suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region, Railway officials said on Friday.

In a joint release, Western and Central Railways, which operate the suburban system in MMR, said permission has been granted with immediate effect.

Valid identity cards will be required for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and other norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak must be followed.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and made the announcement. He said the decision was taken in order to "enhance convenience for those on a mission to impart knowledge".

"Enhancing convenience for those on a mission to impart knowledge, Railways permits teachers & non-teaching staff of schools to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai," he tweeted.

"Passengers, who are not allowed as yet, are requested to refrain from rushing to stations," Goyal added.