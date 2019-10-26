Engineering student jumps to death from Bhandup high-rise

Mumbai: A 18-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of her building on Saturday. She has been identified as Kusum Purohit, a resident of Dreams Complex, Bhandup.

According to Bhandup Police, Kusum and her family lived on the 15th floor. She allegedly jumped from the open passage near the lift around 1 pm on Saturday.

A watchman was the first to see her lying in a pool of blood. He raised an alarm and along with other residents, rushed her to Central Hospital, located in the society itself, where she was declared dead before admission. Her body was later sent to Rajawadi hospital for post-mortem.

Kusum was in the first year of engineering, police said. She had exams scheduled in December and her father had reportedly scolded her on Friday over her preparation.

"This may have caused her to take the extreme step. However, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are under way," said an officer.