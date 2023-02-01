EndMumbaiTaxiProblem: Stricter action against drivers refusing to ply; habitual offenders to have permits cancelled

Picture for representation

After the Free Press Journal conducted an extensive campaign against the alarming rise in refusals to ply by Mumbai's taxi drivers, the Road Transport Office (RTO) and the city's traffic police have promised strict action against erring cabbies. With '#EndMumbaiTaxiProblem' put up to address the taxi refusal issue in the city, the final step is for the authorities concerned to find a way out of this situation.

We spoke to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Nisar Tamboli, Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP), the regional transport officer of Mumbai Central Bharat Kalaskar and the general secretary of Mumbai Taximen's Union AL Quadros. RTO officials promised to take “strict action” against habitual offenders, while the traffic police promised to investigate the basic reason behind frequent refusals by taxi drivers. Meanwhile, the taxi union leader explained that some drivers might be refusing a few passengers for fear of plying empty in the return direction.

Strict action will be taken against frequent offenders

Regional transport officer of Mumbai Central, Bharat Kalaskar told FPJ that action is being taken against errant taxi drivers on a regular basis. “This drive will be intensified and the permits of habitual offenders will be suspended,” he said, adding that a special team has been formed to crack down on errant cabbies.

According to Mr Kalakar, notices for refusal to ply short distance passengers have been served to 715 errant cabbies so far. Passengers can contact the special team on 9076201010 (7am to 7pm). After 7pm, passengers can complain via WhatsApp or text message on the same number or by sending an email to mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com.

“We are determined to tackle the problem. But we want the passengers to lodge complaints,” an RTO inspector said, adding that a control room has been set up for this.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalaskar said the special squads frequently visit prominent and crowded railway stations and also interact with taxi drivers and union leaders at the stands. “They provide counselling to the drivers and also explain the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act, apart from warning them against rude behaviour, refusal to ply and overcharging,” he added.

Asked about the penalty for refusal to ply, Mr Kalaskar said a fine of Rs2,500 was being imposed on taxi drivers for every refusal. “If we receive three complaints of refusal to ply against the same cabbie, his permit will be suspended.

Traffic Police to investigate reasons for refusal

Speaking with FPJ, Additional Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli (Mumbai Traffic Police) said, “The only solution to this complex situation is to file more cases, penalise taximen for breaking laws and simultaneously create awareness.” he added that the Mumbai Traffic Police too, has been conducting regular meetings with taximen and their associations as part of the awareness campaigns.

According to Mr Tamboli, the RTO has a vital role in dealing with this problem as it is the government body that regularises and provides driving licenses and vehicle registration documents to motorists. “It is also the duty of the RTO to check if the cabbies are obeying the rules based on which licences and permits are issued,” Mr Tamboli said. On his part, he assured that his department will take necessary action against the offenders.

Drivers refuse rides fearing empty return

AL Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen's Union, said competition on the road, when it comes to the modes of transport available, has increased over the years with app-based service providers like Ola and Uber coming in, and even the BEST adding various additional bus services. “Our taximen are at the wheel throughout the day and by evening they are exhausted. Most of them live in the suburbs and hence they look for passengers who want to travel towards their homes, especially in the evening.” He added that some of the drivers have permanent customers whom they ferry to and fro from the suburbs. “So naturally, they are free only after dropping off their regular customers,” he added.

According to Mr Quadros, the taximen would like to get passengers on their return journeys to avoid incurring loss entailed in operating empty cabs. He said taximen also face a number of problems like a lack of parking slots and fewer passengers at spots which are well serviced by buses. He said the situation could improve if the government sympathetically considered the demands raised by his union. One of the demands is to have individual parking lines for long-distance and short-distance passengers.

