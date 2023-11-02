End of an Era: Central Mumbai's Cultural Heritage Damodar Natyagriha Auditorium Hosts Final Shows | FPJ

Mumbai: Central Mumbai's cultural landmark, Damodar Natyagriha auditorium hosted its last shows on October 31. The hall, located in the erstwhile mill district of the city, entertained generations of workers' families. It served as the venue for plays, musical programs, and functions, and its patrons frequented the place due to its affordable tickets and convenient location in the midst of chawls housing families of mill workers.

The theatre's owners, the Social Service League, founded in 1911, are pioneers in education, having established the first night schools for those who worked during the day and could not attend conventional schools. The trust, which boasts a long list of distinguished presidents and members, such as Sir Jamshedjee Jejeebhoy and H.T. Parekh, founder of the HDFC group, established libraries, industrial schools for women, and a cooperative society to plan and fund cultural programs. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had taught students at the night school. Approximately 4,500 students study in its Marathi, Hindi, and CBSE schools. The theatre completed its centenary in 1922.

Last shows featured

The last shows, featured two plays in Marathi, 'Mee Nathuram Godse Boltoy' and 'Albatya Galbatya.' With three shows every day, the theatre has hosted thousands of programs everyday. Between April 2022 and March 2023, the hall hosted 503 programs, including 68 Marathi plays, 32 Gujarati plays, orchestras, and rehearsals. On Thursday, November 2, workers were seen dismantling the beverage vending machines and snack counters.

Structure now beyond repair

Sachin Mantri, the manager of the Social Service League, stated that the theatre building has been rebuilt and restored several times. "But water leakage has weakened the structure, and it is beyond repair," said Mantri. The hall's current capacity, 750 seats, is expected to increase, pending approvals from the municipal corporation. The trust plans to demolish the theatre and construct the new school building on the site. After students shift to the new classrooms, the old school will be demolished to build the new theatre building. There will be more space for guests and artists. The entire project is expected to take three to four years from now.

