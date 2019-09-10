Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s resignation accepted

Mumbai: The state government on Monday accepted the voluntary retirement of encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. Currently, Sharma is heading the anti-extortion cell of the Thane police. He applied for a VRS on July 4.

Sharma is likely to join politics and would contest the upcoming assembly election. Sources said Sharma could join the Shiv Sena, and contest from the Andheri Saki Naka or the Nalasopara constituency.

Sharma, a decorated officer, has attained notability as an “encounter specialist” with the Mumbai Encounter Squad and was involved in the deaths of more than 100 criminals, including notorious crime bosses and terrorists belonging to the LeT.

He was sacked by the govt in 2008 for his alleged links with don Dawood Ibrahim gang and his role in the encounter case.