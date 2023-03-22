 Empower small co-operative banks: Suresh Prabhu
Empower small co-operative banks: Suresh Prabhu

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Empower small co-operative banks : Suresh Prabhu | ANI

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said that some of the world's biggest banks are going bankrupt, and the government has to use taxpayers' money to save them thus small banks should be empowered. 

"If the small co-operative banks are empowered instead of making the big banks bigger, they will be successful," said Prabhu. He was speaking at the Bhagini Nivedita Sahakari Bank Golden Jubilee ceremony held in the College of Engineering Pune.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the recent failure of banks in the US, including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. 

Fiscal Prudence: The usual cocktail -Greed, panic and regulators napping in SVB collapse
article-image

