Emotions, controversy & Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: As per expectations, when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was expected to head to the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office, both emotions as well as controversy surrounded the most-talked about event.

While emotional events were witnessed for the entire day at “Krishnakunj”, the residence of Raj, a tweet by political activist Anjali Damania created a new unexpected controversy.

Raj who is not known to begin his day early, did so today. MNS leaders Anand Ambhyankar and Anil Shidore reached Krishnakunj at 6 am. They reportedly discussed the political strategy for the "big day". Later, Raj's legal team arrived at around 9 am.

They along with Sharmila Thackeray, Raj's wife and his cousin Abhay Deshpande discussed the issue. The legal team reportedly briefed Raj on the possible line of questioning and the answers he should give at ED's interrogation.

Around 10.30 am, Raj came out of Krishnakunj along with his mother. He was holding her hand. While he sat in the car, she got emotional and cried. Raj got out of the car to pacify her.