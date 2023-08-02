EMIs For Affordable Homebuyers Surge By 20% Over 2 Years

Unsplash

For the homebuyers of affordable housing with the support of loan, the hikes in interest rate in the last two years has been pinching enough with Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) increasing by 20%.

EMI increase of about Rs 4,600 per month

As per Anarock Group's Prashant Thakur, Regional Director & Head – Research, “Home loan borrowers who were paying an EMI of approximately Rs 22,700 in July 2021 are now paying approximately Rs 27,300 today - an increase of about Rs 4,600 per month. This 20% increase in the EMI has resulted in a jump of around Rs 11 lakh in the overall interest component - from approximately Rs 24.5 lakh interest payable in 2021 to approximately Rs 35.5 lakh today.”

The total interest payable over a 20-year tenure is now more than the principal amount.

If a buyer seeks to buy a property worth less than Rs 40 lakh, factoring in the loan to value ratio, the total borrowed amount is Rs 30 lakh for a tenure of 20 years. In this scenario, the buyer would have paid an EMI of Rs 22,700 in 2021, when the interest rates stood at around 6.7%.

Interest component more than principal amount

“At this rate, the total repayment to the bank was approximately Rs 54.5 lakh, of which the interest component was approximately Rs 24.5 lakh - less than the total principal amount,” said Thakur, “Today, when home loan interest rates hover at around 9.15%, this buyer's EMI is approximately Rs 27,300. The total repayment to the bank at this rate is now around Rs 65.5 lakh, of which the interest component will be about Rs 35.5 lakh - more than the total principal amount.”

Of approximately 2.29 lakh units sold across the top 7 cities in H1 2023, just 20% or around 46,650 units were affordable homes. Back in H1 2022, of approximately 1.84 lakh units sold, over 31% or about 57,060 units were in the affordable category.

In the current urban housing shortage of approximately 11.2 million units, affordable homes priced less than Rs 40 lakhs account for over 80% of the shortfall.

