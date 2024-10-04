Emergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC

Kangana Ranaut as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency |

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" film, told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it was “working out” with issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over issuance of a certificate for the movie.

The movie was initially slated for a September 6 release. However, it got stalled following non-issuance of certification by the CBFC. The censor board withheld the certification following opposition by Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Last week, the CBFC had said that the movie could be released if the makers carry out certain cuts as asked by the board's revising committee.

On Thursday, Zee’s counsel Sharan Jagtiani told a division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla that the issues are being worked out. “I believe it is working out between the CBFC and respondent 2 ( Manikarnika Films, co-producer)," Jagtiani said.

The bench then kept the matter for hearing on October 4.