 Emergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEmergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC

Emergency Movie: Makers And CBFC Working Out Issues, Zee Tells HC

The censor board withheld the certification following opposition by Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency |

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" film, told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that  it was “working out” with issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over issuance of a certificate for the movie.

The movie was initially slated for a September 6 release. However, it got stalled following non-issuance of certification by the CBFC. The censor board withheld the certification following opposition by Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Read Also
Emergency Movie: Co-producer Manikarnika Films Agrees To Cuts, CBFC Tells HC
article-image

Last week, the CBFC had said that the movie could be released if the makers carry out certain cuts as asked by the board's revising committee. 

Read Also
Emergency Movie: Co-producer Manikarnika Films Agrees To Cuts, CBFC Tells HC
article-image

On Thursday, Zee’s counsel Sharan Jagtiani told a division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla that the issues are being worked out. “I believe it is working out between the CBFC and respondent 2 ( Manikarnika Films, co-producer)," Jagtiani said.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims

The bench then  kept the matter for hearing on October 4. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive...

Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day...

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day...

Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s...

Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Stays Construction Of Multi-Specialty Hospital In Belapur Amid Opposition From...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Stays Construction Of Multi-Specialty Hospital In Belapur Amid Opposition From...