Elgar Parishad case: Varavara Rao discharged from hospital in Mumbai, released on interim bail for six months

Mumbai: Poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital here, sources said.

The 82-year-old activist, who was granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds by the Bombay High Court on February 22, was discharged from the private hospital late Saturday night, they said.

Rao, arrested in 2018, was admitted to the medical facility in November last year due to ill-health.

The HC had last month directed that he be released immediately on bail after being discharged from hospital.

While granting him bail, the high court had asked Rao to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties of the like amount.