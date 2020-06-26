Electronic stores back in business

The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of not just e-commerce business but also the importance of electronic gadgets and appliances in our lives.

With Mumbai limping back to normalcy, shops have started to reopen and businesses have started to resume. Electronic shops, across the city have been recording a significant footfall of customers since the unlock phase. Most of the electronic retailers informed, that ever since the unlocking phase began, the demand for mobile phones and gadgets increased among customers.

"On the first day of unlock we sold nearly a hundred pieces of mobile, this is the same number we used to sell on regular days" said Arjun Krishnan a mobile seller, based in Kandivli.

"We didn’t expect our sales to accelerate in such a short value but we realised that there was a demand of high quality mobile phones among varied age groups" said Krishnan.

The retailers informed that till date it was those from younger age groups, who preferred phones with specifications but now the demand has been disseminated among those from different age groups.

"Since the lockdown, mobile phone became the sole tool of entertainment, as a result, people from varied age groups, are opting for high specified phones" said a businessman.

However, it is not the smart phones or gadgets which are in demand; there has been an increased demand of electronic appliances as well, considering during the lockdown period, most of the Mumbaikars are working from.

"Alongside mobile phones, customers are opting for laptops and various home appliances like coffee machines and dish washers. Now that people are staying at home and working, they are mostly getting used to these machines," stated Ganesh Vishwakarma, a business owner.

However, the sellers are garnering more profit by selling their products at e-commerce chains, instead of selling them from shop windows.

"There are not many people flocking these shops in every part of the city. So for overall profit we are opting to sell our products through online portals, as there is a higher demand," state Vishwakarma.