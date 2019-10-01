Electrician murdered; brother-in-law & accomplice arrested in Kashimira

Bhayandar: Less than 48 hours after he brutally murdered his 30-year-old brother-in-law and dumped his body in Kashimira, the local crime branch unit (LCB) of the Thane (rural) police apprehended the killer and his accomplice for their involvement in the horrific crime.

According to the police, they recovered the body of an unidentified man from a defunct octroi collection cabin behind Hotel Western in Kashimira on Saturday.

The assailants had apparently smashed the head and face of the victim, who was later identified as Sagar Surendra Das (32), an electrician residing in Naigaon. Sensing the seriousness of the case, SP Shivaji Rathod deputed his LCB wing to carry out parallel investigations.

Based on a specific tip-off received from an informant by personnel Pushpendra Thapa, the LCB team led by senior police inspector Vyenkat Andhale and API Pravin Salunkhe under the supervision of additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil rounded up the duo identified as Rahul Bharat Bhise (27) and Datta Bhujang Misaal (30) who were spotted near the crime scene. After rounds of sustained interrogations, the duo confessed to their involvement in the murder.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had married Rahul’s sister but had been torturing her over accusations of having an extramarital affair. Enraged over the persistent harassment of his sister, Rahul hatched a plan to eliminate his brother-in-law.

As per the plan, Rahul accompanied by Datta invited Sagar for a liquor party on the pretext of resolving the conflict. The duo attacked Sagar with some sharp weapon and later smashed his head and face in an attempt to conceal his identity and mislead the police. A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against the duo, who have been remanded to police custody.

By Suresh Golani