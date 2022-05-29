Unopposed election for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, as BJP decides to not field third candidate

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil | ANI

The election for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be unopposed after BJP on Sunday announced candidates for two seats while refraining from fielding a third nominee for want of sufficient votes. Two candidates from BJP and Shiv Sena and one each from NCP and Congress will be elected unopposed. This is also possible after Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who had earlier declared to contest as an independent, backed out after being dumped by Shiv Sena and following his failure to get support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP has nominated union minister Piyush Goyal and former state minister Anil Bonde for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. Goyal has been renominated while Bonde has been awarded for firing salvos against the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Bonde, who was agriculture minister in the BJP led government, hails from the Vidarbha region which has become the BJP’s bastion following the fall of the Congress party.

Although BJP national secretary Vinod Tawde’s name was doing the rounds for the nomination, he has not been considered.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said, ‘’ If the central leadership instructs us, we will field a third candidate and win that seat as well. Going by the strength in the Assembly, two candidates of BJP can win easily." However, BJP, which was eager to lure disgruntled legislators from MVA and few independents, preferred not to test the waters.

Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Raut for the fourth successive term while party’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar has been picked up by the party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut and Pawar have already filed their nominations on May 26. Raut has repeatedly said the party will contest the second seat and win it banking on its surplus votes and transfer of excess votes by allies NCP and Congress.

NCP has renominated former union minister Praful Patel who will file his nominations on Monday.

As far as Congress is concerned, the state leaders comprising Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh and Nana Patole will attend a meeting convened by the party high command on Monday to discuss party candidates.

Mohammad Imran Pratapgarhi, who is an Urdu language poet known for his protest poetry and Congress youth leader from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be the party’s nominee from Maharashtra. Other names under consideration included former union minister Mukul Wasnik and Milind Deora. Wasnik has been a member of the now fallen G23 group of disgruntled Congress leaders.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the support of 168 legislators comprising Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), other parties (8) and independents (8).

In the case of the BJP, which has 106 legislators, it has the support of one legislator each of Jan Surajya and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and five independents. Together, the BJP has a strength of 113 legislators.

The quota is 41.01 votes for the election of one candidate.

The last date for filing nominations is May 31 while the polling is slated for June 10.

