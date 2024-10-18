 'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut made serious allegations against the Election Commission and Supreme Court of India saying that both institutions are not neutral and favour the BJP

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | File

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India, saying both the institutions are B and C teams of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with the media on Friday, the Sena (UBT) MP said that the Election Commission has taken some decisions which favours the BJP and Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde. "The Election Commission's decisions are in a way to put opposition in problem and not in the interest of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Despite of this, we are standing strong. The Election Commission and Supreme Court are not neutral," Raut alleged.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Removes 7,389 Unauthorised Banners And Posters In Past 48...
article-image

On October 15, the Election Commission of India declared the polling schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections and since then, code of conduct has come into effect. However, MVA has been alleging that the Mahayuti government has violated the model code of conduct and published government decisions on the website with previous dates.

Speaking on MVA's seat-sharing for Maharashtra elections, Raut said that MVA has finalised formula for 200 seats, however, he alleged that Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of taking quick decisions which is delaying the candidate announcement. He plans to discuss with Rahul Gandhi today (October 18), Raut said.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET 2024 Result: Did Not Crack The Exam? Here Are 4 Best Alternative Options For Candidates
UGC NET 2024 Result: Did Not Crack The Exam? Here Are 4 Best Alternative Options For Candidates
Mazgaon Dock Shoots Up Almost 10% After Defence PSU To Announce Stock Split & Dividend In Upcoming Board Meeting
Mazgaon Dock Shoots Up Almost 10% After Defence PSU To Announce Stock Split & Dividend In Upcoming Board Meeting
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Are Not In Numbers Game', Says BJP's Bawankule On...
article-image

In another development, a list of Congress candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections was leaked on Thursday. Debunking the list as a 'fake' one, the Maharashtra Congress urged the voters to not believe in the rumours and wait for the official announcement.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad TROLLED For Holding Umbrella For...

'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra...

'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot

Mumbai: BEST Technician Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Worli Depot

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...