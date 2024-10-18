'Election Commission, Supreme Court Are B & C Teams Of BJP', Sanjay Raut Says Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | File

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India, saying both the institutions are B and C teams of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking with the media on Friday, the Sena (UBT) MP said that the Election Commission has taken some decisions which favours the BJP and Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde. "The Election Commission's decisions are in a way to put opposition in problem and not in the interest of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Despite of this, we are standing strong. The Election Commission and Supreme Court are not neutral," Raut alleged.

On October 15, the Election Commission of India declared the polling schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections and since then, code of conduct has come into effect. However, MVA has been alleging that the Mahayuti government has violated the model code of conduct and published government decisions on the website with previous dates.

Speaking on MVA's seat-sharing for Maharashtra elections, Raut said that MVA has finalised formula for 200 seats, however, he alleged that Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of taking quick decisions which is delaying the candidate announcement. He plans to discuss with Rahul Gandhi today (October 18), Raut said.

In another development, a list of Congress candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections was leaked on Thursday. Debunking the list as a 'fake' one, the Maharashtra Congress urged the voters to not believe in the rumours and wait for the official announcement.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.