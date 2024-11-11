Election Code Of Conduct: Surveillance Team Seizes 1.95 Kg Gold Worth ₹1.43 Crore In Mumbai's Dahisar

EC seizes gold in Dahisar, Mumbai | Representative File Image

Mumbai: The election commission has been taking strict actions and made several seizures since last month under the code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections. In one such action, the static surveillance team seized 1.95 kg gold worth Rs 1.43 Crore in Mumbai's Dahisar assembly constituency the commission informed on Monday.

"During a routine inspection at Avdhoot Nagar, Dahisar West, (153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency), the Static Surveillance Team No. 9 successfully confiscated 1.95 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.43 crore," the statement issued by the election commission said.

The seizure was made as a part of routine surveillance measures aimed at preventing the unauthorized movement of precious metals and unaccounted cash, which can be used to influence voters during the election period.

In another recent action by the election commission in Mumbai, a flying squad seized announced cash of Rs 6,11,820 from a scooter near the Jain temple on SV Road in Goregaon. The action was taken on November 4 and the person involved was detained.

As the cash exceeded the permissible limit during the code of conduct period, a report was filed at Goregaon police station with detailed records of the seized notes, and the amount was deposited. A few days ago, the team seized Rs 20 lakh from a car in Chembur.

The code of conduct took effect following the announcement of election dates in Maharashtra. According to this code, people carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash must have valid supporting documents.

The code of conduct is into effect until Maharashtra assembly elections are concluded. The voting for 288 assemblies in the state will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.