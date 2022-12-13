Eknath Shinde to move resolution in legislature in support of Marathi speaking people from border area & also for united Maharashtra

Amid raging controversy over the Maharashtra Karnataka border issue especially after the Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai laid claims over 40 villages in Jat tehsil from Sangli district and also over Akkalkot and Solapur cities, the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde will move a resolution in both the houses of the state legislature during the winter session starting from December 19 extending the state's support for the Marathi speaking people residing in the border area and also for United Maharashtra.

This was decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the state council chaired by the Deputy Chairperson Ms Neelam Gorhe and also at the BAC of the state assembly chaired by the Speaker Mr Rahul Narvekar.

Incidentally, Ms Gorhe in her letters to the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar and leader of opposition in the state council Mr Ambadas Danve had made a request for the passage of a unanimous resolution clearing stating that the state will continue to support the Marathi speaking people from border area and resolve to protect their interests. Besides, the resolution will also include the state’s support for United Maharashtra.

‘’The resolution "that the Government of Maharashtra will always support the interest of Maharashtra and the Marathi speaking people living in the border areas of Karnataka State and for the integrity of the state" will be passed in the coming winter session,’’ said Ms Gorhe. She said she had made the request in this regard.

‘’Everyone has agreed to this and it was decided that the Chief Minister will move this resolution in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council,’’ said Ms Gorhe.

‘’For the past few days, the Karnataka government has continued to try to confuse the Marathi speaking people of the state of Karnataka and Maharashtra with various incidents. Against this background, the resolution will send a clear signal to the Marathi speaking people that the state is supporting their cause and their interests. It will also give a much needed comfort to the Marathi speaking people there,’’ said Ms Gorhe.

The move is crucial when the meeting of chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka is to be held with the union home minister Mr Amit Shah on Wednesday evening. Mr Bommai said that he will make the State's stand clear on the border dispute with Maharashtra during the meeting of Chief Ministers of both states called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Bommai last week had said that he had conveyed top brass of BJP that the state will not compromise on the border issue, adding that it won’t cede an inch of land to Maharashtra.

On its part, Mr Shinde and his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis have declared that no village will go to Karnataka. Both had expressed serious displeasure over the recent attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra that took place in Belgaum.

Meanwhile, NCP legislator Mr Rohit Pawar today visited Belgaum and garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a bid to extend his support to the Marathi-speaking people there