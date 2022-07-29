Eknath Shinde not a Shiv Sainik but a traitor, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday at the meeting with office bearers slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and claimed that he was not a ShivSainik but a traitor. He challenged the rebel legislators to form a new party if they have the courage.

Thackeray, who has stepped up his interactions with the party office bearers, claimed that Shinde was not a Shiv Sainik while terming him ‘’untrustworthy’’ Chief Minister. He reiterated his allegation that BJP wanted to finish Shiv Sena.

"The (rebels) want Balasaheb's photo, but not his son," said Thackeray while targeting Shinde and others who rejected his leadership.

Thackeray’s move to lash out at Shinde came two days after his interview with the party mouthpiece Samana. Thackeray while targeting Shinde said, "There are some people who are comparing themselves with Shiv Sena supremo (late Balasaheb Thackeray). This is monstrous ambition and greed for power.’’

Thackeray further said, ‘’I am paksha pramukh, the head of the family, but I couldn't even move after the surgery. But at that time, they were actively conspiring against me. I will always live with this painful reality. I entrusted someone with the party, and gave him the status of number two. I had trusted you (Shinde) to take care of the party, you broke that trust, that too when I was in the hospital.’’

Meanwhile, Thackeray has indicated some major changes in Shiv Sena in due course of time. ‘’We are rebuilding Shiv Sena. They will be given various responsibilities,’’ he noted.