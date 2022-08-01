e-Paper Get App

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

Addressing Shiv Sena workers during his tour of the Konkan region, he said the Shinde government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of the people.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Maharashtra never tolerates treachery and the Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure, Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday.

Addressing Shiv Sena workers during his tour of the Konkan region, he said the Shinde government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of the people.

"This entire political drama is of the one-and-half months. The government will collapse for sure. Maharashtra never tolerates treachery," said Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Attacking the Shinde government in which Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the deputy chief minister, Aaditya said the current government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of Maharashtra and the people.

The state witnessed incessant rains and floods, but the government is not bothered, he alleged.

The rebellion by Shinde and 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech as Azaan begins in Chandivali; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiEknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

RECENT STORIES

'Proud of Sanjay Raut, he's true Shiv Sainik,' says Uddhav Thackeray as he slams BJP for misusing...

'Proud of Sanjay Raut, he's true Shiv Sainik,' says Uddhav Thackeray as he slams BJP for misusing...

Mumbai updates: 'I am proud of Sanjay Raut,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai updates: 'I am proud of Sanjay Raut,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure: Aaditya Thackeray during Konkan tour

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill