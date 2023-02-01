e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEknath Shinde govt allocates₹ 15 Cr to his own turf Thane Municipal Corporation

Eknath Shinde govt allocates₹ 15 Cr to his own turf Thane Municipal Corporation

Thane Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political turf, got Rs15 cr out of the Rs135 cr the state government allocated for distribution among 26 civic bodies.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 04:54 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI
Follow us on

Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political turf, got Rs15 cr out of the Rs135 cr the state government allocated for distribution among 26 civic bodies.

As per a government resolution (GR), the highest allocation of Rs 47.32 crore was made to Pune Municipal Corporation followed by Rs 20.04 crore to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The Thane Municipal Corporation was at the third spot with an allocation of Rs 15.34 crore, the order said.

This was the fourth instalment released by the state government to civic bodies. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 914.25 crore to these 26 municipal corporations (barring Mumbai).

These funds were generated from 1 per cent cess charged on stamp duty registrations and disbursed among civic corporations for carrying out various activities.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Work at Bhandup complex complete, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before...

Mumbai: Work at Bhandup complex complete, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before...

ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Palghar: Four killed after car collides with bus on highway; visuals of mangled car surface

Palghar: Four killed after car collides with bus on highway; visuals of mangled car surface

Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use at Kasara station

Thane: New foot over bridge ready for use at Kasara station