Eknath Shinde govt allocates₹ 15 Cr to his own turf Thane Municipal Corporation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political turf, got Rs15 cr out of the Rs135 cr the state government allocated for distribution among 26 civic bodies.

As per a government resolution (GR), the highest allocation of Rs 47.32 crore was made to Pune Municipal Corporation followed by Rs 20.04 crore to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The Thane Municipal Corporation was at the third spot with an allocation of Rs 15.34 crore, the order said.

This was the fourth instalment released by the state government to civic bodies. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 914.25 crore to these 26 municipal corporations (barring Mumbai).

These funds were generated from 1 per cent cess charged on stamp duty registrations and disbursed among civic corporations for carrying out various activities.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)