Eknath Shinde to leave for Delhi shortly to meet Amit Shah on cabinet expansion

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will leave for Delhi this evening to meet union home minister Amit Shah to discuss cabinet expansion which has already been delayed despite the duo being sworn in on June 30.

Shinde, who chaired the cabinet meeting and later reviewed the present status of police housing, cancelled his meetings scheduled for this evening.

Shinde camp insiders said the cabinet expansion may take place on Friday with the induction of 10 to 12 ministers as the CM has planned a two-day visit in North Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra on July 30 and 31 to review the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

Today’s meeting is important especially when there is a mad rush from Shinde camp and BJP for the ministerial berths and also after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have stepped up attacks against the Shinde-Fadnavis duo over delays in cabinet expansion when several districts were affected by heavy rains and floods.

Shinde after assuming the CM’s charge has already visited the national capital and held meetings with top BJP leaders but there was no breakthrough. Shinde was in Delhi last week but did not get appointments with the BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda.