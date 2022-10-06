Eknath Shinde camp's MP Prataprao Jadhav appointed new chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication & IT

The BJP-led government at the Centre, in a bid to keep in good humour, its new ally, the Shinde Camp, has been given a prestigious post of the chairmanship of the crucial parliamentary standing committee on Communication and Information Technology. Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana, who has left the Thackeray-led faction to join the Shinde Camp, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee which was until recently chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Jadhav recently hogged the headlines after he levelled a serious allegation that Matoshree (Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence) was allegedly receiving Rs 100 crore every month from the suspended police officer Sachin Vaze.

Jadhav was until recently heading the parliamentary standing committee on rural development. He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’I will soon discuss with the department secretaries the issues to be taken up at the meeting which is likely to take place on October 17 or 18. This is certainly an important committee and I will work hard to give justice to the chairman’s post.’’

Jadhav has been in Shiv Sena for over three decades and was elected to the state assembly from 1995 to 2009 and later to the Lok Sabha in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections from Buldhana seat. Jadhav had migrated to Shinde Camp in July along with 11 other Shiv Sena MPs.

Jadhav’s appointment came when five members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Communication and Information Technology including a BJP MP from Rajya Sabha in September wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that Tharoor be continued as the panel’s chairman. Tharoor, who is now contesting the election for the post of All India Congress Committee President, during the committee meetings has had frequent run-ins with the BJP members Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Rathore. Some of the meetings even witnessed a walkout by the BJP members and last-minute voting over the controversial agenda chosen for deliberations.

The committee met on August 26 to hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India on the subject Citizens Data Security and Privacy and views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject Citizens data security and privacy. Besides, the committee got a briefing from the representatives of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on the subject of citizens' data security and privacy.

The committee had questioned top Twitter officials over a whistle-blower's revelations on its India operations, and gave them a dressing-down as their replies on the issue of data security and privacy were "not satisfactory.’’

Jadhav’s appointment is crucial when the parliamentary committee is also working on a comprehensive report on data privacy and security.