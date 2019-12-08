Eknath Shinde, Bhujbal appointed as coordinating ministers for Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting over the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka and also appointed Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal as Coordinating Ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that attempts will be made to get fast track hearing in Supreme Court on this issue. It was also decided that meeting all concerned lawyers, in this case, will be convened shortly for the purpose.

Further, Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal have been appointed as Coordinating Ministers, for the issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. Among others who were present in the meeting are cabinet ministers Jayant Patil, Subhash Desai and Nitin Raut.