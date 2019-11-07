Eknath Shinde assures all help to rain-hit farmers in Thane

Thane: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde has reviewed the crop losses due to unseasonal rains in Thane district and assured all help to the affected farmers.

Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane, visited Bhiwandi, Sahapur, Murbad, Kalyan and Ambernath talukas of the district on Wednesday to assess the crop damage due to untimely rains last month.

He met several farmers and assured that all their concerns would be addressed by the government. District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and zilla parishad CEO Hiralal Sonawane accompanied him.