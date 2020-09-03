Those who emerged in BJP during last 10 years are now teaching wisdom: Eknath Khadse takes a dig at Devendra Fadnavis

A veteran BJP leader Eknath Khandse is still sulking and yet to digest that he has been denied ticket in the Maharashtra assembly elections held last year and council poll held recently. Khadse chose his birthday, which falls today, to fire a fresh salvo against the state party leadership saying that those who emerged in BJP during the last 10 years were now teaching wisdom.

‘’Leaders born in the last 10-12 years are now shining in politics and now they are teaching us common sense. There is anger among the people of Maharashtra and those who believe in me,’’ said Khadse. He opined that it was not possible to predict when there will be an outrage if the party continues to sideline him.

Without directly naming the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former revenue minister Khadse, who had to resign amidst corruption charges during BJP rule, said he will certainly find out whether the people of Maharashtra have liked or disliked Mi Punha Yein slogan by Fadnavis. In the run-up to the assembly elections, Fadnavis had coined a slogan, 'Mi Punha Yein' (I will come back again), which had gone viral. It was attacked by the opposition parties then while a section of BJP was not comfortable fearing that it features arrogance and overconfidence which may impact poll results.

"I will look into whether people like or dislike Mi Punha Yein Me Punha Yein slogan in the run up to the assembly election,’’ said Khadse. He recalled that BJP came to power in 2014 on its own because of hard work and untiring efforts by the party workers." Many of those who are now in the party and shining were not there,’’ he noted.

“I have been loyal to the party for the last forty years. But there is a feeling that the party has done me an injustice. There is anger among the people of Maharashtra and those who believe in me. It is not possible to say when this anger will erupt and explode,” warned Khadse.

Khadse said he will know the sentiments of all the activists once the corona crisis is over.

Khadse’s outburst is obvious as the BJP had dropped him and another dissident Pankaja Munde from the state executive. Khadse and Munde, who after her defeat in the assembly poll against her cousin and NCP nominee Dhananjay Munde from Parali seat last year, were not given any formal organisational positions in the reconstitution of state executive by the party chief Chandrakant Patil.