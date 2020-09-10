Eknath Khadse calls former Maharashtra Chief Minister a dry cleaner

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who is still sulking over the party’s decision of not giving him assembly and council nominations, fired a fresh salvo against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, terming him a ‘dry cleaner’ who gave a clean chit to all party ministers facing corruption charges, except him. “Our CM was a dry cleaner, who used to give a clean chit to ministers when allegations were levelled against them. But he did not give a clean chit to Nathabhau. Why was he so angry with me?’’ asked Khadse after releasing a book written on him. He further attacked Fadnavis, who is now the leader of opposition in the state assembly, saying that he will continue to question the party till he gets justice.

"Everyone says Nathabhau is good, so why didn't you give me a ticket?" he questioned. It is not a pity that I could not become the CM. North Maharashtra has never got the CM's post, said Khadse. He further stated, "Till today, I have never spoken against the party or against any leader. I spoke because Fadnavis singled me out while giving a clean chit to others.”

Khadse, who did not find a place in the newly constituted party executive for Maharashtra, reiterated that he will soon write a book and reveal many things. He claimed that BJP couldn’t retain power after assembly elections held last year only because of Fadnavis. “I am not afraid of anything, so I will continue to speak. Slaves are afraid of being alone,” he remarked.