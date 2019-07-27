Eknath Gaikwad appointed working president of Mumbai Congress

Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed the working president of the Mumbai Congress.

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal through a statement on Friday, with party sources claiming that one more person will be appointed to the post of working president.

Milind Deora, who had announced his resignation as Mumbai unit chief owing to the party's poor Lok Sabha showing, has been asked to continue, sources close to the former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP said.

Later in the day, in a statement, Deora asked the party's leadership to take a decision on his resignation. "I trust that the party will take a decision on the post of Mumbai Congress president at the earliest," Deora said.

Sources said Gaikwad's name was suggested by Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year.

Congratulating Gaikwad, Deora said, "I urge all party workers and leaders to lend him full support. I am certain his rich experience and people's connect will be of great value to the party in the upcoming Assembly elections and beyond."

Two-time MP Gaikwad was defeated in the April-May general elections by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.