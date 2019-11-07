Ek tha tiger: Jungle cat stuck in river bed dies after rescue effort fails

Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Rama Rao told the Indian Express, “We had tried many things to coax him out of water but he had preferred not to come out. When we were planning to restart the operation at 5.30 am on Thursday, we found him dead.”

On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation but it was called off on Wednesday night due to poor light. Authorities couldn’t tranquilise him in the water as it could have led to drowning. Some forest personnel were deployed to keep a watch on the tiger's movements during the night. The team waiting on the river bank through the night but found him dead in water on Thursday morning.