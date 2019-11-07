Ek tha tiger: Jungle cat stuck in river bed dies after rescue effort fails

In a shocking incident, a tiger died after being trapped between some rocks in a river in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after getting injured.
Accoridng to reports, the tiger was on Wednesday found stranded between the rocks in Sirna river near Kunada village, located around 27 km from Chandrapur. The striped animal is suspected to have received spinal injuries after jumping 35 feet off the bridge.
Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Rama Rao told the Indian Express, “We had tried many things to coax him out of water but he had preferred not to come out. When we were planning to restart the operation at 5.30 am on Thursday, we found him dead.”
On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation but it was called off on Wednesday night due to poor light. Authorities couldn’t tranquilise him in the water as it could have led to drowning. Some forest personnel were deployed to keep a watch on the tiger's movements during the night. The team waiting on the river bank through the night but found him dead in water on Thursday morning.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)