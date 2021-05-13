Efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines should not be lower than 60%: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar after BMC floating global tender

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is the first municipal corporation in world to invite global tender for vaccines. The BMC yesterday on May 12 issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the pandemic outbreak. The civic body has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity vaccines to inoculate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.

Speaking to the reporters, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the last date for submission for the global tender is May 18. "After the completion of work order, they've to deliver vaccines in under 3 weeks by fulfiling guidelines of ICMR and DCGI.

She also told about the terms laid down for the companies producing vaccines. "Efficacy of the vaccines should not be lower than 60% is also under our tender's terms and conditions. We'll not give any advance payment. We will fine companies if they fail to deliver vaccines on time", she revealed.

This comes a day after Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray met Chahal, asking him to explore global procurement of vaccines, which would not only accelerate the vaccination drive, but would also help to vaccinate entire Mumbai in three weeks.